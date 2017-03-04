Religion Offerings: 3-4
First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway, Maumee, is hosting a unique jazz vespers event at 6 p.m. today inside its historic chapel to help usher in the Lenten season, which began Wednesday. The church said the service "will combine prayer, readings, and music from an acoustic jazz quartet, led by church member Rob Cintron."
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 10
|dbuxton
|157
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|dcool
|376
