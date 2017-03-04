Religion Offerings: 3-4

First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway, Maumee, is hosting a unique jazz vespers event at 6 p.m. today inside its historic chapel to help usher in the Lenten season, which began Wednesday. The church said the service "will combine prayer, readings, and music from an acoustic jazz quartet, led by church member Rob Cintron."

