Religion Offerings: 3-25

An original play titled Dead Air will be presented at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee, on Thursday, Friday, and April 1. Written and directed by Maumee UMC church member Tony Lane, the play is a comedy about what a tractor salesman in rural Kansas does in 1943 when his local radio station stops receiving its national radio broadcast signal. The Genoa Area High School Musical Theatre's final performances of Sister Act , a play based on the 1992 comedy movie featuring Whoopi Goldberg as a woman seeking refuge among nuns, are at 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 2980 N. Genoa Clay Center Rd., Genoa.

