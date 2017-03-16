Profit, compassion can co-exist
If every act of kindness matters and everything a business does can impact people's lives, then why do so many people believe that businesses can either only turn a profit or be a force for social good? "Those two things can go together," Carolyn Woo, the former president and chief executive of Catholic Relief Services, told a business leaders audience in Toledo on Wednesday. Too many are taught business is a zero-sum game and it is "win" versus everything else, Ms.
