Profit, compassion can co-exist

If every act of kindness matters and everything a business does can impact people's lives, then why do so many people believe that businesses can either only turn a profit or be a force for social good? "Those two things can go together," Carolyn Woo, the former president and chief executive of Catholic Relief Services, told a business leaders audience in Toledo on Wednesday. Too many are taught business is a zero-sum game and it is "win" versus everything else, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.