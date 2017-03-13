Oregon OK's Volunteer Energy as natur...

Oregon OK's Volunteer Energy as natural gas supplier

Oregon City Council approved an agreement with Volunteer Energy to be the city's natural gas aggregation supplier for two years beginning in April.The agreement was negotiated by the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition , of which Oregon is a member. NOAC, formed in 2003, is an aggregation of governments that negotiate electric and gas purchases to save consumers costs on their utility bills.

