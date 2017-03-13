Oregon OK's Volunteer Energy as natural gas supplier
Oregon City Council approved an agreement with Volunteer Energy to be the city's natural gas aggregation supplier for two years beginning in April.The agreement was negotiated by the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition , of which Oregon is a member. NOAC, formed in 2003, is an aggregation of governments that negotiate electric and gas purchases to save consumers costs on their utility bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|4 hr
|giddy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|8 hr
|Ashley
|37
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 10
|dbuxton
|157
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC