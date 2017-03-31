Northwest Ohio Rib Off concert lineup announced

Dennis DeYoung, Lee Brice, and Grand Funk Railroad will be the headline performers at The Blade's 34th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off Aug. 17-20 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee. DeYoung, founding member of rock band Styx, will start the weekend off Aug. 17 playing hit songs such as "Babe," "Come Sail Away" and "Mr. Roboto," while country singer Brice takes the stage Aug. 18. His 2014 album I Don't Dance debuted in the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

