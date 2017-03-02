Maumee's Sahara a hidden gem

Toledo Blade

The Salmon and Shrimp Combo, above, and the Veggie Sampler, below, which features fatoush, tabouli, hummos, falafel, and grape leaves from Sahara Restaurant in Maumee. A mention of the small restaurant situated in a strip mall off Dussel Drive usually generates one of two responses: a blank stare or a declaration of "I love that place."

Maumee, OH

