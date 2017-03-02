Maumee Indoor Theatre to get 'All Shook Up'
All Shook Up , a musical comedy that moves to the beat of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, comes to the Maumee Indoor Theatre for five shows beginning March 9. The show, presented by 3B Productions, will feature 24 songs made famous by Elvis Presley and a plot that is built on romance. Everyone in town seems to be in love ... often with the wrong person.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 3
|Lyoder22
|156
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
