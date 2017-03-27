Major expressway ramp in Maumee closed

Monday Mar 20 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Ohio Highway Patrol tells WTOL 11, the semi driver tried to merge from southbound I-475 to the Trail eastbound, when he lost control and the trailer flipped on to its side. Law enforcement has blocked the entrance ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to southbound I-475.

