John M. Sheets, Sr.

John M. Sheets, Sr.

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

John M. Sheets, Sr., whose volunteer service with his wife, Marie, won the couple state recognition, died Wednesday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 86. He learned more than a decade ago that he had Parkinson's disease, his daughter, Ellen, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mar 19 Jane Patterson 39
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Mar 10 dbuxton 157
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC