Humane Society suspects dogfighting after dog found badly injured
The Toledo Area Humane Society's veterinary assistant Shelly Morrison, left, and veterinarian Anna Brown, DVM, with Otis, a male Pit Bull, at the group's offices in Maumee today. The Toledo Area Humane Society is offering a reward for information regarding a seriously injured dog that appears to have been fought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 3
|Lyoder22
|156
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC