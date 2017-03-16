Fritz Hetzel: 1931-2017
Fritz Hetzel, the Fritz in the Fritz and Alfredo's restaurant he co-owned and who was a founder of the popular German-American Festival held annually in Oregon, died March 8 at home in Delray Beach, Fla. He was 85. The couple, longtime Bedford Township residents, moved to Florida in 2005 after he retired from Fritz and Alfredo's.
