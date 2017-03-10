Estate sues Maumee bar for drunken crash
The estate of a Toledo man killed by a drunken driver filed a wrongful-death suit Thursday against the Maumee bar that allegedly served the driver just before the crash. Monica Belcher, administrator of the estate of her ex-husband, Dewin Bradley, filed the complaint in Lucas County Common Pleas Court against Idiot Enterprises LLC, Village Idiot LLC, and two unnamed employees of the Conant Street bar, alleging they sold alcoholic beverages to Jason Jude on March 13, 2015.
