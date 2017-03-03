Downtown in motion
The Eyde Co. is at last developing a long-empty Toledo landmark. That is great news and yet another sign of downtown renaissance and economic rebirth in Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|2 hr
|Lyoder22
|156
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Thu
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Wed
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Wed
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC