Deet's BBQ set to open its 2nd area restaurant
Deet's BBQ, whose owners began their business in 2010 selling barbecue ribs and sandwiches under a black-and-white checkered tent at the Perrysburg Farmers Market, has returned to the Rossford/a Perrysburg area. Deet's BBQ on Thursday opened a second spot at 10000 Fremont Pike/a U.S. 20 in Rossford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 10
|dbuxton
|157
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC