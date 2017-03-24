Deet's BBQ set to open its 2nd area restaurant

Deet's BBQ, whose owners began their business in 2010 selling barbecue ribs and sandwiches under a black-and-white checkered tent at the Perrysburg Farmers Market, has returned to the Rossford/a Perrysburg area. Deet's BBQ on Thursday opened a second spot at 10000 Fremont Pike/a U.S. 20 in Rossford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.