Deet's BBQ is expanding at Crossroads
Championship barbecue is coming to Route 20. Deet's BBQ is planning on expanding their restaurant in front of Meijer at 10000 US 20 Unit C next to Game Stop. Construction on their new location in Rossford has just begun and they hope to be open within the next couple of months.
