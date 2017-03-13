Deet's BBQ is expanding at Crossroads

Deet's BBQ is expanding at Crossroads

Monday Mar 6

Championship barbecue is coming to Route 20. Deet's BBQ is planning on expanding their restaurant in front of Meijer at 10000 US 20 Unit C next to Game Stop. Construction on their new location in Rossford has just begun and they hope to be open within the next couple of months.

