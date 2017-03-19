Breaking regional water deadlock
Negotiation between Toledo and suburban customers on forming a regional water partnership has, at times, seemed like blowing up a balloon with a hole in it: a lot of hot air goes into filling it, then the balloon deflates back to its original state. Maumee Mayor Richard Carr summed it up nicely at the March 8 meeting of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments' regional water planning committee: "I don't know how much longer we can continue to do this, where we come to a meeting and then we go backward, we come to a meeting and then we go backward."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|Fri
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Fri
|Kbowen82
|38
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 10
|dbuxton
|157
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC