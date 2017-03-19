Breaking regional water deadlock

Breaking regional water deadlock

Negotiation between Toledo and suburban customers on forming a regional water partnership has, at times, seemed like blowing up a balloon with a hole in it: a lot of hot air goes into filling it, then the balloon deflates back to its original state. Maumee Mayor Richard Carr summed it up nicely at the March 8 meeting of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments' regional water planning committee: "I don't know how much longer we can continue to do this, where we come to a meeting and then we go backward, we come to a meeting and then we go backward."

