BGSU finance teacher plans to challenge Latta
A Maumee man whose father was a longtime state representative said he plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Bob Latta for the 5th Congressional District seat next year. J. Michael Galbraith, 65, who teaches personal finance at Bowling Green State University and runs an investment fund, intends to run as a Democrat.
