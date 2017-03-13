Amber Alert for NW Ohio boy, father
Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday morning for a 10-month-old northwest Ohio boy taken by his father, whom police considered dangerous. Winston and James Ramey are believed to be traveling in a black 2006 Chrysler Town & Country van .
