Acoustics for Autism draws large crowd

Acoustics for Autism draws large crowd

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Trey Connor plays to a packed house on the main stage during Acoustics for Autism, the annual music fundraiser to provide support and information, resources, and financial assistance to families affected by autism, at The Village Idiot on March 5, 2017. An Acoustics for Autism road sign hangs on the wall during the annual music fundraiser to provide support and information, resources, and financial assistance to families affected by autism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Mar 3 Lyoder22 156
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 7 dcool 376
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC