Suspect in killing of Ohio State stud...

Suspect in killing of Ohio State student was being monitored by GPS, reports say

Tuesday Feb 14

The man accused of raping and killing an Ohio State student was being monitored with a GPS at the time of the crime, reports say. Brian Golsby, 29, of Grove City, was released from prison in November 2016 after serving six years in connection with a 2010 attempted rape and robbery.

