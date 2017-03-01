Suspect in killing of Ohio State student was being monitored by GPS, reports say
The man accused of raping and killing an Ohio State student was being monitored with a GPS at the time of the crime, reports say. Brian Golsby, 29, of Grove City, was released from prison in November 2016 after serving six years in connection with a 2010 attempted rape and robbery.
