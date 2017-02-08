Suburban water customers want stake in plant ownership
Toledo's suburban water customers made it clear they are not bluffing when they say they are considering other options for attaining bulk water. Mayors from Sylvania, Perrysburg, and Maumee at a Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments regional water planning committee meeting this morning implored the City of Toledo to allow them a governing voice in a proposed regional system.
