Self-defense training a life-saving asset during an attack
The shocking news of Maumee native Reagan Tokes' murder has shaken our community. The murders of Tokes and Sierah Joughin has left many asking, "How can we be safe, and keep our kids safe too?" While every situation is different, officers at the Police Academy say the first thing to do is be aware of your surroundings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Feb 16
|TPitzen2
|153
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC