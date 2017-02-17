Residents learn about Maumee Water Trail
PAULDING Approximately 20 people attended an open house at the Paulding County Carnegie Library on Monday night. The topic of the open house was the designation of the Maumee River as an Ohio Water Trail.
Read more at Paulding Progress.
