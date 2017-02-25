Rapid response: Maumee churches unite...

Rapid response: Maumee churches unite to help Toledo fire victims

As sad as the news was about the Jan. 15 fire that devastated residents of the Woodlands Apartments complex in South Toledo, the story didn't end with the deaths of Sharell Crisp, 28, Antoinette Brown, 31, Ahmard Brown, 5, and Richard Fair, 46. And now, with a criminal investigation under way into the cause, those fortunate enough to have renter's insurance will likely have to wait a while. Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio executive director, said her agency was overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people affected by the fire, which began at 4:20 a.m. in a middle-floor apartment of a three-story, 12-unit building.

