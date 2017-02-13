Primary elections could shift to May in Lucas Co.
Lucas County's long history of holding municipal primary elections in September could end under a charter amendment being considered by Toledo City Council. The charter proposal would move the primary up from September to May. The candidate-filing deadline would move from July to February, as is done in cities in 85 other Ohio counties.
