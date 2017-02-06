Prayer service packs Toledo mosque

Prayer service packs Toledo mosque

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Debra Hancock of Toledo stands up and applauds Imam Talal Eid during a prayer of peace, love, and serenity open to all at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. Imam Talal Eid, left, speaks with Susan Meier, right, Presbyter for Common Life at Maumee Valley Presbytery, while friends Lynn Bova, left, and Rebecca Snedeker-Meier, center, listen after a prayer service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Feb 2 KellyER84 147
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 2 Macis 385
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,332 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC