Northwood man accused of threatening Maumee officer
Benjamin Oancea, 29, of East Andrus Road in Northwood, was stopped at 2:35 a.m. today by Maumee police for speeding and lane violations in the 900 block of Conant Street, according to a news release. The officer determined Mr. Oancea had been drinking and arrested him.
