Mayor addresses safety, partnerships, other issues

Business developments, water quality, safety, and regional partnerships dominated Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's second state of the city address Thursday - a speech she used to set the pace for 2017, when she is likely to face fierce competition for re-election. The mayor touted economic growth and continued to laud Toledo as a "21st century city" during her second state of city address, which was before about 250 people at One SeaGate and those watching via a live Internet stream.

