Mayor addresses safety, partnerships, other issues
Business developments, water quality, safety, and regional partnerships dominated Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's second state of the city address Thursday - a speech she used to set the pace for 2017, when she is likely to face fierce competition for re-election. The mayor touted economic growth and continued to laud Toledo as a "21st century city" during her second state of city address, which was before about 250 people at One SeaGate and those watching via a live Internet stream.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|5 hr
|Jgirl76
|150
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Tue
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
