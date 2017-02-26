Maumee's Acoustics for Autism to hit 10-year milestone
Since its formation as a one-day, mom-and-pop music festival to raise money for families affected by autism, the annual Maumee-based event known as Acoustics for Autism has blossomed into one of northwest Ohio's most enduring acts of compassion. It's become living proof that Toledo-area musicians - like those in other parts of the country - can rally people around a noble, grassroots cause.
