Man accused of killing Ohio State student could face death penalty
A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Ohio State University student is expected to be arraigned on multiple felony counts Monday, and the prosecutor could seek the death penalty, reports say. Brian Lee Golsby, 29, of Grove City, is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property, the Lantern reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mon
|rockets1994
|15
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Mom23Ks
|151
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC