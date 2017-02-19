Love and charity for Valentine's Day
From left, Laurie Thornton, Elaine LaValley Lewandowski, and Kathy Bohn at the Hearts of Fire-Feed Your Tropical Desire Luau. Jeff Schlade Swanton Local School District superintendent, current Rotary president, and event emcee, center, with his parents, Ruth Ann and Roger Schlade during the fund-raiser.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|20 hr
|Lyoder22
|156
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Thu
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
