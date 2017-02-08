Leigh to co-anchor newscasts on WTOL-TV, Channel 11
Kristi Leigh signed a contract today to co-anchor the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts on WTOL-TV, Channel 11, only weeks before she was likely to lose her job at WNWO-TV, Channel 24, as an evening anchor and reporter. Kristi Leigh signed a contract today to co-anchor the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts on WTOL-TV, Channel 11, only weeks before she was likely to lose her job at WNWO-TV, Channel 24, as an evening anchor and reporter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
