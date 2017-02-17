Holiday schedule: 2-20
Toledo, county, state, and federal government officers will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents' Day; government offices in Sylvania and Perrysburg will be closed; Maumee and Oregon city offices will be open, but municipal courts will be closed.
