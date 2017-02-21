First tenant of the Tower on the Maumee announced
Another corporate headquarters will be moving to downtown Toledo. After sitting vacant for years, the Tower on the Maumee, one of the more prominent parts of the downtown Toledo skyline, officially has its first tenant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|19 hr
|lucasjunga
|154
|Help please
|Feb 20
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC