Downtown tower 'is the right place for us'
Barry Shaner, president and CEO of Directions Credit Union, and Mark Clouse, CFO and general counsel for the Eyde Co., talk about plans for Directions to move offices into the Tower on The Maumee during a news conference on the 17th floor of the building. In trying to find a new home for Directions Credit Union, Barry Shaner explored opportunities and options in the suburbs and throughout downtown Toledo.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Wed
|lucasjunga
|154
|Help please
|Feb 20
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
