Dorney work may begin this month
By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER Demolition work in Dorney Plaza, to prepare for the renovation of the plaza and nearby drainage improvements around the county courthouse, could begin late this month, Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson said Tuesday.
