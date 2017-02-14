Dana Inc. purchases Michigan plant

Dana Inc. purchases Michigan plant

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Dana Inc . said Monday it has reached an agreement to purchase a Michigan automotive plant, U.S. Manufacturing Corp ., that makes axle and drive shaft parts for commercial and passenger vehicles, including the Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) 20 hr rockets1994 15
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Feb 10 Mom23Ks 151
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 7 dcool 389
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan '17 Rick 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC