Dana Fourth-Quarter Income Surges on Revenue Rise, Tax Break

Thursday Feb 9

Components supplier Dana Inc. saw fourth-quarter net income surge as a result of a tax benefit and a 5% increase in revenue compared with the same period in 2015. Net income for the period ended Dec. 31 was $489 million, or $3.34 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $79 million, or 54 cents, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

