Another teen shot dead, city's 9th slaying in 2017

Friends and family at a vigil for Collin Doyle say the teen was 'positive' and someone who 'would always have your back.' Along a bank of the Maumee River, across the street from Maumee's Riverside Cemetery, friends and relatives of a 17-year-old Maumee High School senior who was fatally shot gathered Thursday to remember him.

