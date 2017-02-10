Analysts: Economy to grow, but not hi...

Analysts: Economy to grow, but not hit Trump's 4% promise

Friday Feb 10

An economic analyst poured cold water on President Trump's promise of 4 percent economic growth on Thursday, but said the U.S. economy does appear to be heating up and that some sectors could stand to benefit from the Trump presidency. Kevin Depew, director of thought leadership at tax and consulting services firm RSM US LLP, said U.S. economic growth should reach 2.5 percent in this year's fourth quarter.

