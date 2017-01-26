Water trail proposed for northwest Oh...

Water trail proposed for northwest Ohio's Maumee River

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

TOLEDO, Ohio - Several groups in northwestern Ohio are taking steps to designate the Maumee River a state water trail to promote kayaking and canoeing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moneyv 11 hr sure 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Sat Barros chingon 381
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Jan 23 Colleenkett 146
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,670 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC