Watching over Waterville Hardware fire
Waterville Fire Chief Carl Conrad, recovering from an operation, directs area firefighters from the front widow of an electrical appliance store as a fire at the Waterville Hardware and Supply Company threatens to destroy much of the Waterville business district on Feb. 2, 1955. Firemen pour water into doomed Waterville hardware and Supply Company on Feb. 2, 1955.
