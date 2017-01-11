Toledo, nine customers study how to g...

Toledo, nine customers study how to govern regional water supply

Read more: Toledo Blade

Representatives from the City of Toledo and its nine water customers agreed to move forward with a regional bulk water system, but how to govern such a system is far from reaching consensus. Toledo, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Fulton County, Lucas County, Monroe County, Whitehouse, Waterville, and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District officials all pledged support for a regional water authority.

