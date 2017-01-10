Toledo makes waves at auto show
The revived Ford Bronco, which looks poised to give the Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler its first true competition in years, will ride on axles made by Dana Inc . at the company's new Toledo plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|Sun
|meh
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Jan 6
|gjordan
|141
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC