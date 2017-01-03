Sylvania Twp. man travels U.S. on bic...

Sylvania Twp. man travels U.S. on bicycle

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Globe-trotting enthusiasts can learn about Alan Thompson's solo-bicycle adventure that took him on a journey of more than 9,000 miles while raising money for two charities. Alan Thompson, a retired schoolteacher who has assembled a healthy resume of bicycle trips since 1980, is one of the presenters for the Saturday series about travel and adventure at various Metroparks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Sun Barros 379
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Dec 23 jgarbers1 137
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC