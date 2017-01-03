Sylvania Twp. man travels U.S. on bicycle
Globe-trotting enthusiasts can learn about Alan Thompson's solo-bicycle adventure that took him on a journey of more than 9,000 miles while raising money for two charities. Alan Thompson, a retired schoolteacher who has assembled a healthy resume of bicycle trips since 1980, is one of the presenters for the Saturday series about travel and adventure at various Metroparks.
