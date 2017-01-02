Swimmers turn out for annual jump in ...

Swimmers turn out for annual jump in Maumee

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Toledo Blade

Participants run in and out of the Maumee River during the annual Polar Plunge south of the State Rt. 64 bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) 9 hr gjordan 141
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 12 hr Go Blue Forever 33
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC