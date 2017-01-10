Regional water system garners Watervi...

Regional water system garners Waterville's support

The city of Waterville adopted a nonbinding resolution Monday in support of a regional water system, leaving only Toledo still to consider the resolution. Waterville joins Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Fulton County, Lucas County, Monroe County, Whitehouse, and Northwestern Water and Sewer in approving the resolution, despite the city's move to Bowling Green for its water supply.

