Plungers make their way to the frigid waters for a mid-winter swim
Dozens of people welcomed 2017 with a splash in the Maumee River at the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Waterville. Why? It's not because it's hot outside, although this year's plunge had nicer weather than some years in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Dec 23
|jgarbers1
|137
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC