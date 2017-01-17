Oregon looks at increasing pay for mayor, council
Councilman James Seaman, chairman of the Finance Committee, said at a committee meeting on Jan. 9 that it's been over 11 years since council and the mayor received an increase. "This is the only time we're allowed to take a look at it," said City Administrator Mike Beazley.
