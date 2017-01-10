Oregon council mulls raises for city's elected officials
City Councilman James Seaman, chairman of the finance committee, led a meeting Monday night to discuss pay raises, which, if approved, would occur in early 2018 when the next council takes office. "These are hard calls for elected officials to make," City Administrator Mike Beazley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|Sun
|meh
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Jan 6
|gjordan
|141
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC